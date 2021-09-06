DPO visits graveyard of martyr soldier Sabir Hussain

District Police Officer (DPO) Wasim Riaz Monday visited Ali Masjid graveyard in district Khyber and laid wreath on the grave of martyred soldier Sabir Hussain Afridi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Wasim Riaz Monday visited Ali Masjid graveyard in district Khyber and laid wreath on the grave of martyred soldier Sabir Hussain Afridi.

DPO Wasim Riaz paid tribute to martyr Sabir Hussain and said that his sacrifice will not go waste. He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Soldier Sabir Hussain was martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists.