DPO Visits Gulshanabad Check Post, Reviews Construction Work, Security Arrangements
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 01:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah Khan on Friday visited Gulshanabad Check Post, inspected the construction work, reviewed the security arrangements in detail.
The DPO was briefed about the work under construction.
He also issued instructions to ensure completion of the construction work within stipulated time, as well as to adopt high standards in the construction work.
The DPO also reviewed the security arrangements of the check post.
He met the police personnel posted on duty and urged them to make service to the people by carrying out professional tasks with hard work, dedication and sense of duty.
