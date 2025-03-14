Open Menu

DPO Visits Gulshanabad Check Post, Reviews Construction Work, Security Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 01:00 PM

DPO visits Gulshanabad Check Post, reviews construction work, security arrangements

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah Khan on Friday visited Gulshanabad Check Post, inspected the construction work, reviewed the security arrangements in detail.

The DPO was briefed about the work under construction.

He also issued instructions to ensure completion of the construction work within stipulated time, as well as to adopt high standards in the construction work.

The DPO also reviewed the security arrangements of the check post.

He met the police personnel posted on duty and urged them to make service to the people by carrying out professional tasks with hard work, dedication and sense of duty.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings bey ..

Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools

5 minutes ago
 Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquart ..

Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi

20 minutes ago
 Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconi ..

Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations

35 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution app ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..

50 minutes ago
 Portuguese President calls early election for May ..

Portuguese President calls early election for May 18

1 hour ago
 Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creati ..

Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creativity Award

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

4 hours ago
 'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on Mar ..

'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago
 UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Seni ..

UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sud ..

12 hours ago
 UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annua ..

UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 2027

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets ri ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets rise to AED11.1 billion

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan