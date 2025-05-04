DPO visits gurdwara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shahzad visited Gurdwara Baba Di Beri Sialkot, a religious place of worship of the Sikh community.

He met with religious leaders of the Sikh community who thanked the Sialkot police for the excellent security arrangements at the Gurdwara.

According to a spokesperson for Sialkot police, the DPO said that minorities have always played an important and effective role in the stability of Pakistan and minorities enjoy all kinds of freedom in Pakistan.