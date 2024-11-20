DPO Visits House Of Slain ASI
Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 09:45 PM
MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer, Zahoor Babar Afridi on Wednesday visited the house of slain Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Wali Muhammad and met with hires of the martyred.
He offered fateha for the departed soul and lauded the services of martyred ASI.
He said that miscreants were sabotaging peace in the region trying to fulfill their nefarious designs. However, he said jawans of police force always bravely faced every act of terrorism.
He said that Wali Muhammad has set an example of protecting the people by sacrificing his life.
He consoled the family members of martyred and expressed support and cooperation.
DPO said that the martyrs are our national heroes and their families would never be left alone, the police force will always remember their sacrifices.
It was mentioned here that ASI Wali Muhammad was killed by unknown attackers when he was performing his duty with the patrol squad Mehtar Gundai area of Union Council Saro Shah on November 12.
