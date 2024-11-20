Open Menu

DPO Visits House Of Slain ASI

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 09:45 PM

DPO visits house of slain ASI

District Police Officer, Zahoor Babar Afridi on Wednesday visited the house of slain Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Wali Muhammad and met with hires of the martyred

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer, Zahoor Babar Afridi on Wednesday visited the house of slain Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Wali Muhammad and met with hires of the martyred.

He offered fateha for the departed soul and lauded the services of martyred ASI.

He said that miscreants were sabotaging peace in the region trying to fulfill their nefarious designs. However, he said jawans of police force always bravely faced every act of terrorism.

He said that Wali Muhammad has set an example of protecting the people by sacrificing his life.

He consoled the family members of martyred and expressed support and cooperation.

DPO said that the martyrs are our national heroes and their families would never be left alone, the police force will always remember their sacrifices.

It was mentioned here that ASI Wali Muhammad was killed by unknown attackers when he was performing his duty with the patrol squad Mehtar Gundai area of Union Council Saro Shah on November 12.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed November Afridi Family

Recent Stories

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

11 minutes ago
 Committee expresses satisfaction over PCSIR perfor ..

Committee expresses satisfaction over PCSIR performance

5 minutes ago
 TDCP hosts awareness program for foreign ambassado ..

TDCP hosts awareness program for foreign ambassadors to showcase Cholistan Deser ..

5 minutes ago
 Legacy of Germany's Merkel under fire ahead of mem ..

Legacy of Germany's Merkel under fire ahead of memoirs

5 minutes ago
 Turkish ambassador calls on Speaker Sindh Assembl ..

Turkish ambassador calls on Speaker Sindh Assembly

5 minutes ago
 Azma Bukhari fake video case: LHC dismisses bail p ..

Azma Bukhari fake video case: LHC dismisses bail petition of accused

5 minutes ago
Action initiated against cattle pens in Nawabshah

Action initiated against cattle pens in Nawabshah

18 minutes ago
 RDA issues notices to 149 illegal housing schemes; ..

RDA issues notices to 149 illegal housing schemes; takes strict action against u ..

18 minutes ago
 CM directs CS to take action against non-performin ..

CM directs CS to take action against non-performing DCs, SSPs, DHOs during anti ..

18 minutes ago
 Commerce Minister listens to Constituents' Concern ..

Commerce Minister listens to Constituents' Concerns in Karachi

18 minutes ago
 Korangi's traders, industrialists keen to explore ..

Korangi's traders, industrialists keen to explore Ethiopian market

18 minutes ago
 Two-day National PQI Summit-2024 starts from Thurs ..

Two-day National PQI Summit-2024 starts from Thursday

15 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan