DPO Visits Ijaz Shaheed Police Lines In DIKhan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2025 | 11:37 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada on Friday visited Ijaz Shaheed Police Line and reviewed the arrangements made to protect the police personnel from the coming heat weather.

He also checked the provision of clean food, cold drinking water and electricity in the barracks to the personnel in the Police Line.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Chan Shah briefed the DPO about the security arrangements and other facilities providing to the police personnel.

DPO Dera inspected the Police Line Mess and Canteen, checked the food and cleanliness, while also inspected under construction water filtration plant in the Police Line.

DPO Dera directed DSP Headquarters and other staff to ensure provision of cold water and cool environment to the jawans in accordance with the changing weather conditions.

