DPO Visits ‘Imambargahs, Thalas’ To Review Security Ahead Of Muharram
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2024 | 02:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Abdul Salam Khalid has visited different ‘Imambargahs and Thalas’ where he reviewed the security arrangements made ahead of the holy month of Muharram.
According to police spokesman, the DPO was accompanied by DSP City Saleem Khan, Shaheed Mureed Akbar police station SHO Sher Afzal Khan and officers of the district administration during the visit.
The DPO inspected the overall security situation and arrangements made by the district police in order to maintain law and order during Muharram.
On this occasion, he made a detailed review of the inner and outer parts of the Imambargahs, routes of the processions and the surrounding places of the thalas.
The DPO instructed the officers concerned to take measures for further improvement in security arrangements.
He directed the officers present on the spot to conduct security audits, meet with guardians of Imambargahs, religious scholars and elders to take their suggestions for peaceful conduct of Muharram.
He said the officers to convince them for ensuring mutual cooperation for the sake of safety of people's lives and property.
He said the foolproof security arrangements must be ensured and all available resources should be utilized in this regard.
