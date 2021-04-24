UrduPoint.com
DPO Visits Khamnai Police Station, Checks Record

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

DPO visits Khamnai Police Station, checks record

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda Zebullah Khan Saturday visited Khamnai Police Station and checked the record of the Police Station in details.

He also inquired about the facilities provided to the accused in custody. On this occasion, the DPO said that protection of life and property of the people was our top priority.

He said it was the duty of the Police to ensure safety to the citizens by taking stern action against the outlaws in their respective areas.

Zebullah Khan also met with the on-duty staff and listened their problems. He also assured the Policemen that all resources would be utilized to facilitate them so that they could be able to perform their duty with more devotion and commitment by serving the people.

