UrduPoint.com

DPO Visits Khidmat Markaz, Driving School

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2023 | 02:50 PM

DPO visits Khidmat Markaz, Driving School

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal visited Police Khidmat Markaz, Police Protection Centre, Driving school and Traffic Office, here on Saturday.

He reviewed the quality of services being provided to citizens and asked people about it.

Instructions were issued to the officers regarding provision of police services to citizens in a dignified manner and ensuring 24/7 services based on merit and transparency under the one window/paperless system of driving licence.

