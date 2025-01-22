DPO Visits Khushalgarh Outpost
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 11:20 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO), Dr. Zahidullah Khan Wednesday visited the most important police outpost, Khushalgarh to boost police personnel morale and discussed other issues related to the area.
During the visit, the DPO lauded the courage of the police personnel.
The DPO reviewed the number of police personnel, working and checking procedures at the important outpost located on Kohat-Rawalpindi main highway.
He also inspected the weapons and protective equipment.
The district police chief directed the police personnel to make it easier for the citizens during checking and keep a close watch on the suspicious people.
Dr. Zahidullah Khan assured that the entire district police were ready to deal with any emergency.
APP/azq/378
