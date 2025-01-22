Open Menu

DPO Visits Khushalgarh Outpost

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 11:20 AM

DPO visits Khushalgarh outpost

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO), Dr. Zahidullah Khan Wednesday visited the most important police outpost, Khushalgarh to boost police personnel morale and discussed other issues related to the area.

During the visit, the DPO lauded the courage of the police personnel.

The DPO reviewed the number of police personnel, working and checking procedures at the important outpost located on Kohat-Rawalpindi main highway.

He also inspected the weapons and protective equipment.

The district police chief directed the police personnel to make it easier for the citizens during checking and keep a close watch on the suspicious people.

Dr. Zahidullah Khan assured that the entire district police were ready to deal with any emergency.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Qatar announces successful facilitation of detaine ..

Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..

10 hours ago
 EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed ..

EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces

10 hours ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minis ..

On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..

11 hours ago
 Digital transformation of taxi services enhances t ..

Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai

11 hours ago
Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of c ..

Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country

12 hours ago
 Chancellor directs action against violent PU stude ..

Chancellor directs action against violent PU students

12 hours ago
 PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: ..

PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: Ihsan Afzal

12 hours ago
 Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince ..

Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit

12 hours ago
 Beckham, protests, crypto's new dawn: what happene ..

Beckham, protests, crypto's new dawn: what happened at Davos Tuesday

12 hours ago
 M23 fighters further encircle key DR Congo city of ..

M23 fighters further encircle key DR Congo city of Goma

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan