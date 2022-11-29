DPO visits Lok Mela

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Tariq Aziz on Tuesday visited Lok Mela organized by the Punjab Harticulture Authority (PHA) and reviewed security arrangements.

Director General PHA Touqeer Haider kazmi welcomed him. The DPO visited different stalls and appreciated the PHA for holding the mela.

The DPO said that police was playing its vital role to make the event successful afterproviding tight security.