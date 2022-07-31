DPO visits Moharram procession routes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Bilal Zafar Shaikh here on Sunday visited the routes of 1th Moharram mourning processions and reviewed the security arrangements.

He directed the security personnel deputed on routes of Moharram processions to be vigilant.

Protection of life and property of people and establishment of peace was the first priorityof police, he added.