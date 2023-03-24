DPO visits mosques to review security arrangements

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Friday paid visit to various mosques and imam bargahs aimed to review the security arrangements.

He met security jawaans and expressed his satisfaction over the security arrangements.

The DPO was briefed that more than 1000 police men were performing their duties to provide tight security to 1200 Mosques and 110 imam bargahs across the District.

"89 Mosques and Imam Bargahs were declared sensitive while ten police teams were deployed for strict checking.

Muhammad Faisal Kamran was informed that Sargodha police during a massive crackdown nabbed 63 proclaimed offenders, 04 court absconders and 07 target offenders besides recovering of huge quantity of drugs, weapons from them.