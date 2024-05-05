DPO visits newly-built police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi paid a visit to newly-constructed building of the Police Station Bhera on Sunday and checked the standard of material used for construction.

The DPO also checked various new sections of the building and expressed satisfaction over the construction process. He said the government was keen to give best facilities to the police station staffers and jailers.