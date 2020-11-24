DPO visits newly established Sararogha PS, hold Khuli Katchehri

District Police Officer Shaukat Ali visited newly established police station in Sararogha and held a Khuli Katchehri (open forum) to discuss matters confronted by area citizenry

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ):District Police Officer Shaukat Ali visited newly established police station in Sararogha and held a Khuli Katchehri (open forum) to discuss matters confronted by area citizenry.

He directed staff working in different departments to maintain liaison with people in polite manners by making efforts to gain their confidence.

He said all available resource would be utilized to resolve public grievances and bring at par with modern districts of the province.

The tribal elders and people also appreciated the steps of KP Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbassi for establishment of police station in Sararogha and expressed their support for policing to safety of the area.

On the occasion PRO KP IG Yaseen Farooq, RPO DIKhan Ladha Circle Sagheer Abbass and DSP Mehsud Belt Umer Daraz along with SP and all the SHOs were present.