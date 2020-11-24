UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO Visits Newly Established Sararogha PS, Hold Khuli Katchehri

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 11:53 PM

DPO visits newly established Sararogha PS, hold Khuli Katchehri

District Police Officer Shaukat Ali visited newly established police station in Sararogha and held a Khuli Katchehri (open forum) to discuss matters confronted by area citizenry

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ):District Police Officer Shaukat Ali visited newly established police station in Sararogha and held a Khuli Katchehri (open forum) to discuss matters confronted by area citizenry.

He directed staff working in different departments to maintain liaison with people in polite manners by making efforts to gain their confidence.

He said all available resource would be utilized to resolve public grievances and bring at par with modern districts of the province.

The tribal elders and people also appreciated the steps of KP Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbassi for establishment of police station in Sararogha and expressed their support for policing to safety of the area.

On the occasion PRO KP IG Yaseen Farooq, RPO DIKhan Ladha Circle Sagheer Abbass and DSP Mehsud Belt Umer Daraz along with SP and all the SHOs were present.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Police Station Circle All

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation to enhance health services fo ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Slovak foreign minister discus ..

56 minutes ago

Pennsylvania certifies Biden election win

8 minutes ago

US Health Secretary Says Staffers in Touch with Bi ..

8 minutes ago

India's southeastern coast braces for powerful cyc ..

10 minutes ago

UK Gov't Journalist Blacklist Part of Policy of Cl ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.