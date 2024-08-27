DPO Visits Phularwan Police Station
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 11:43 PM
District Police Officer Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi paid a surprise visit to Phularwan police station on Tuesday night
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) District Police Officer Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi paid a surprise visit to Phularwan police station on Tuesday night. During the visit, he inspected cleanliness, recovered goods, employees' barracks, front desk room and record.
The DPO also checked the lock-up and records of the accused.
Dr.
Asad Ejaz Malhi listened to the problems of citizens who came to the police station and issued orders to the SHO for their immediate solution. He emphasized treating citizens coming to the police station with dignity and respect and providing complete facilities to them. "Public safety is our top responsibility, so strive every moment to fulfill your responsibility," he directed.
