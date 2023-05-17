DPO visits Police Line, check posts to review security situation, construction work

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Tank Waqar Ahmed on Wednesday visited Police Line, check posts of Shaheed Samiullah and Sadgi to review the overall security situation and performance of the police department and inspected the ongoing construction work.

On this occasion, he was accompanied by DSP Headquarters Tank Asghar Ali Shah, RI Sharif Ullah Khan Kundi and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) SP Izhar Shah.

The DPO directed the on-duty personnel to be alert at all times and ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property.

He asked the police personnel to perform their duties honestly and courageously. Moreover, he advised them to ensure the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets while performing their duty in view of the current situation