DPO visits Police Line, Nasran check post to review security situation

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Waqar Ahmed has visited the Police Line and Nasran check post and reviewed the security situation.

During his visit, the district police chief was briefed about the security situation and the construction works by the officers concerned.

He directed the quarters concerned to complete the construction works within stipulated time period by ensuring use of quality materials.

He also met with the on-duty personnel and asked them to carry out their official duties courageously.

He also asked them to adopt the safety measures for their own safety including use of bulletproof jackets and helmets during duty hours. He said the unnecessary use of mobile phones should be avoided during duty to show discipline and to be alert at all times.

He also directed them to behave politely with the citizens.