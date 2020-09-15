DPO visits Police Lines, reviews all matters

District Police Officer Yasir Afridi Tuesday paid a detailed visit to the Police Line Headquarters and reviewed all the matters of department

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Yasir Afridi Tuesday paid a detailed visit to the Police Line Headquarters and reviewed all the matters of department.

According to details, the DPO paid a detailed visit to Police Lines Headquarters accompanied by Additional SP Owais Shafiq, SP Investigation Muhammad Ishtiaq, DSP Legal Rashid Khan and DSP Cantt Raja Mehboob.

During his visit, the district police chief also inspected the offices of the Police Complaints Cell and Police Access Service.

He also met the public and asked them about the facilities and services being provided by the police.

Afridi expressed his satisfaction and directed the officials to use all resources to facilitate the general public .

During the visit to the police line, he inspected the residential barracks of the police personnel.