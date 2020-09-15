UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO Visits Police Lines, Reviews All Matters

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 09:10 PM

DPO visits Police Lines, reviews all matters

District Police Officer Yasir Afridi Tuesday paid a detailed visit to the Police Line Headquarters and reviewed all the matters of department

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Yasir Afridi Tuesday paid a detailed visit to the Police Line Headquarters and reviewed all the matters of department.

According to details, the DPO paid a detailed visit to Police Lines Headquarters accompanied by Additional SP Owais Shafiq, SP Investigation Muhammad Ishtiaq, DSP Legal Rashid Khan and DSP Cantt Raja Mehboob.

During his visit, the district police chief also inspected the offices of the Police Complaints Cell and Police Access Service.

He also met the public and asked them about the facilities and services being provided by the police.

Afridi expressed his satisfaction and directed the officials to use all resources to facilitate the general public .

During the visit to the police line, he inspected the residential barracks of the police personnel.

Related Topics

Police Visit Rashid Khan Afridi All

Recent Stories

WAM Report: UAE-Israel Peace Accord will strengthe ..

31 minutes ago

Governor of UAE Central Bank emphasises importance ..

46 minutes ago

Third ERC aircraft arrives in Khartoum to rescue p ..

1 hour ago

Bill introduced in National Assembly to prevent ha ..

3 minutes ago

Germany to take in 1,500 refugees from Greek islan ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court to appoint amicus curiae for assista ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.