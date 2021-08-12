UrduPoint.com

DPO Visits Police Officers Mess, Deputed On Muharram Security Duty

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 03:23 PM

DPO visits police officers mess, deputed on Muharram security duty

District Police Officer of Tank, Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, on Thursday visited Police Officers Mess at Shaheed Murid Akbar police station

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :District Police Officer of Tank, Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, on Thursday visited Police Officers Mess at Shaheed Murid Akbar police station.

During his visit he inspected food and other arrangements made for the police staff deputed in Tank from other districts for Muharram security.

The DPO mingled with the police staff and had a lunch with them and inquired about issues being faced by the staff from every police official present on the occasion.

Later, he inspected accommodation facilities for the guest police staff in City and Ranwal areas.

DSP Headquarters and Rural Circles, Hussain Ghulam Bangash and Line Officer Sharifullah Khan were also accompanied whit DPO.

The police staff from other districts expressed satisfaction over arrangements made for them and thanked the DPO and staff for their hospitality.

Talking to police staff, DPO said Muharram security duty was very important and sensitive adding ensuring protection to the life and property of people was our prime objective.

The DPO directed the police to ensure wearing safety helmets and bullet-proof jackets and avoid using mobile phones during duty and must keep a vigil eye on any suspected activity and adopt a pleasant attitude with the general public.

He also issued directives to the DSP Headquarters and Rural Circles, Hussain Ghulam Bangash to maintain proper and best possible arrangements for the police staff on Muharram duty so that they could perform to their level best.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Mobile Visit Tank From Best Muharram

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,260 new COVID-19 cases, 1,404 reco ..

UAE announces 1,260 new COVID-19 cases, 1,404 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

12 minutes ago
 France Donates 670,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to V ..

France Donates 670,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Vietnam - Macron

4 minutes ago
 BRT decorates bus to celebrated Independence Day

BRT decorates bus to celebrated Independence Day

4 minutes ago
 Two-day moot of AIOU regional directors starts

Two-day moot of AIOU regional directors starts

4 minutes ago
 Man killed, another injured in road mishap

Man killed, another injured in road mishap

5 minutes ago
 PTV receives Rs 8.8 billion under TV fee: NA told

PTV receives Rs 8.8 billion under TV fee: NA told

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.