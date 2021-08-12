DPO visits police officers mess, deputed on Muharram security duty

District Police Officer of Tank, Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, on Thursday visited Police Officers Mess at Shaheed Murid Akbar police station

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :District Police Officer of Tank, Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, on Thursday visited Police Officers Mess at Shaheed Murid Akbar police station.

During his visit he inspected food and other arrangements made for the police staff deputed in Tank from other districts for Muharram security.

The DPO mingled with the police staff and had a lunch with them and inquired about issues being faced by the staff from every police official present on the occasion.

Later, he inspected accommodation facilities for the guest police staff in City and Ranwal areas.

DSP Headquarters and Rural Circles, Hussain Ghulam Bangash and Line Officer Sharifullah Khan were also accompanied whit DPO.

The police staff from other districts expressed satisfaction over arrangements made for them and thanked the DPO and staff for their hospitality.

Talking to police staff, DPO said Muharram security duty was very important and sensitive adding ensuring protection to the life and property of people was our prime objective.

The DPO directed the police to ensure wearing safety helmets and bullet-proof jackets and avoid using mobile phones during duty and must keep a vigil eye on any suspected activity and adopt a pleasant attitude with the general public.

He also issued directives to the DSP Headquarters and Rural Circles, Hussain Ghulam Bangash to maintain proper and best possible arrangements for the police staff on Muharram duty so that they could perform to their level best.