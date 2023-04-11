DPO visits police outposts to review security measures

(@FahadShabbir)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Kamal on Tuesday here visited the police outposts situated in Maidan Circle and reviewed security measures.

He visited police posts of Sheedas, Kalpani, Kala Dheri and Maidan and reviewed security measures.

He also met with police jawans and inquired about their problems. He directed police officials to remain vigilant and work in liaison to avert any untoward incident. The DPO also directed to install CCTV cameras on boundary walls of police posts and to use protective gear while performing duties.