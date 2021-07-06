UrduPoint.com
DPO Visits Police Service Centre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Chiniot Bilal Zafar Monday visited Police Service Centre, listened to the problems of people and issued orders on the spot.

The DPO directed the officers concerned to consider the requests of the people and submit a report within the stipulated time.

He directed the Complaints Cell to ensure feedback from people on the applicationsmarked to the police stations.

More Stories From Pakistan

