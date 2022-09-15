DPO visits police station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Aziz on Thursday visited Sillanwali Police Station and inspected new building of police station.

Tariq Aziz checked records of the police station and working of different sections.

During his visit, Tariq Aziz said that the department was fully aware of problems being faced bypolicemen and was striving hard for the provision of facilities.