DPO Visits Police Station
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Ejaz Malhi on Thursday visited Sillanwali Police Station and inspected new building of police station.
He checked record of the police station and working of different sections.
During his visit, Asad Ejaz said the department was fully aware of problems being faced by policemen and was striving for provision of facilities.
