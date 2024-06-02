Open Menu

DPO Visits Police Station

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) District Police Officer Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi paid a surprise visit to the Jhawarian police station on Sunday.

During the visit, he reviewed the cleanliness of the police station building, recovered goods, employees' barracks, front desk room, and records.

The DPO also checked the police station lock-up and records of the accused. Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi listened to the problems of citizens who had come to the police station and issued orders to the SHO for their immediate solution. He emphasized treating citizens coming to the police station with dignity and respect and providing complete facilities to them. "Public safety is our top responsibility, so strive every moment to fulfill your responsibility," he directed.

