Open Menu

DPO Visits Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM

DPO visits police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) District Police Officer Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi paid a surprise visit to the Luxian police station on Friday.

During the visit, he reviewed cleanliness, recovered goods, employees' barracks, front desk room and records.

The DPO also checked the lock-up and records of the accused. Dr.

Asad Ejaz Malhi listened to the problems of citizens who had come to the police station and issued orders to the SHO for their immediate solution. He emphasized treating citizens coming to the police station with dignity and respect and providing complete facilities to them. "Public safety is our top responsibility, so strive every moment to fulfill your responsibility," he directed.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Visit Top

Recent Stories

Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity ..

Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM

2 hours ago
 UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan ..

UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..

2 hours ago
 Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator V ..

Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal

3 hours ago
 Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to ..

Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US

3 hours ago
 Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

5 hours ago
 Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Karta ..

Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

7 hours ago
 ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

16 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

17 hours ago
 Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

18 hours ago
 'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, ..

'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan