DPO visits police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) District Police Officer Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi paid a surprise visit to the Luxian police station on Friday.

During the visit, he reviewed cleanliness, recovered goods, employees' barracks, front desk room and records.

The DPO also checked the lock-up and records of the accused. Dr.

Asad Ejaz Malhi listened to the problems of citizens who had come to the police station and issued orders to the SHO for their immediate solution. He emphasized treating citizens coming to the police station with dignity and respect and providing complete facilities to them. "Public safety is our top responsibility, so strive every moment to fulfill your responsibility," he directed.