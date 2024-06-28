DPO Visits Police Station
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) District Police Officer Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi paid a surprise visit to the Luxian police station on Friday.
During the visit, he reviewed cleanliness, recovered goods, employees' barracks, front desk room and records.
The DPO also checked the lock-up and records of the accused. Dr.
Asad Ejaz Malhi listened to the problems of citizens who had come to the police station and issued orders to the SHO for their immediate solution. He emphasized treating citizens coming to the police station with dignity and respect and providing complete facilities to them. "Public safety is our top responsibility, so strive every moment to fulfill your responsibility," he directed.
Recent Stories
Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM
UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..
Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal
Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final
Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM stresses collective efforts for national prosperity10 minutes ago
-
15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha10 minutes ago
-
GCWUF to start short courses from July 110 minutes ago
-
ACE recover Rs7,327,420 from livestock defaulters20 minutes ago
-
One killed, several injured as school bus falls in ditch20 minutes ago
-
SSP reviews Muharram security30 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three drug peddlers with 3 kg charras30 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter arrested with four stolen motorcycles40 minutes ago
-
Munaza Hassan elected as chairperson of NA Climate body40 minutes ago
-
104 hooks removed, recoveries made in Matani, Sufaid Dheri1 hour ago
-
SP Faqirabad reviews security arrangements ahead of Muharram ul-Haram1 hour ago
-
Upcoming monsoon rains to cause devastating floods; relief camps established in vulnerable areas sho ..1 hour ago