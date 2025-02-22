DPO visits police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf paid a surprise visit to the Shah Nikdur police station.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ahmed Sajaad Cheema and Station House Officer Rana Muhammad Asim welcomed the DPO.

He inspected the police station’s records, lockup, and barracks for police personnel to ensure that all arrangements were in place.

He met with the police officers and personnel present at the station and instructed them to remain fully alert during their duties. SHO Rana Asim briefed him about police performance. The DPO said that police should improve their performance against crime.

He directed the police force to remain vigilant and keep a close eye on suspicious persons in the wake of terrorist activities.