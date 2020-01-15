DPO visits Police Station at Pak-Afghan border point in Mohmand district

(@imziishan)

GHALANAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Fazal Ahmed JanWednesday paid a detailed visit to Police Station at Khwzai-Baizai area situatedat Pak-Afghan border point in Mohmand tribal district and checked the record ofthe police station and had a round of the area close to border.The DPO directed the police personnel to ensure public orderand leave no stone unturned in provision of peaceful atmosphere to the localpopulation of the area.

The DPO lauded the cooperation and support of the localelders and Maliks with the police in the maintenance of public order in thearea.

He also checked the record of Police Station Bahidag andchecked the cleanliness situation inside the police station.

He instructed thepolice officials to be polite and kind with the people visiting the policestations for resolution of their problems Later the DPO also visited Baizai Koda Khel and offeredfateha for the departed soul of grandmother of Malik Nadar Manan and DSP InqilabKhan.