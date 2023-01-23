UrduPoint.com

DPO Visits Police Station Loi Sam, Checkposts

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2023 | 05:57 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Shaukat Ali here on Monday visited police station Loi Sam and checkedposts in Inayat Kalay and adjoining areas here and inspected the law & order situation

He met with police officials deputed in check-posts and station in-charge Loi Sam PS and directed them to keep vigilant over anti-social activities in their respective areas and to ensure wearing bullet-proof jackets and helmets during performing duties.

He also checked security measures taken by the police in these checkposts and police station Loi Sam for protection.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and lauded the services of SHO Sohail Salar.

