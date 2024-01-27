Open Menu

DPO Visits Police Station To Review Security Situation

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 07:24 PM

DPO visits police station to review security situation

District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Saturday visited Police Station Kirri Khasor and reviewed the overall security situation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Saturday visited Police Station Kirri Khasor and reviewed the overall security situation.

The district police chief visited Police station Kirri Khasor where he inspected the security arrangements made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents, said a police spokesman.

The DPO issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at the police station and also check post in the limits of Kirri Khasor Police station and asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their own safety along with ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens. He asked them to keep a close watch on suspicious persons and use all available resources to maintain the law and order situation.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Post All

Recent Stories

DC chaired meeting on preparations for general ele ..

DC chaired meeting on preparations for general election

2 minutes ago
 PFA declares 1,100 food workers unfit

PFA declares 1,100 food workers unfit

2 minutes ago
 Financial inclusion of special people leads to soc ..

Financial inclusion of special people leads to social, economic progress: Presid ..

2 minutes ago
 CTD arrested 11 terrorists from Punjab, including ..

CTD arrested 11 terrorists from Punjab, including Lahore

2 minutes ago
 Elderly woman's body recovered

Elderly woman's body recovered

4 minutes ago
 Couple injured in gas fire incident

Couple injured in gas fire incident

4 minutes ago
Police holds flag march regarding general election ..

Police holds flag march regarding general elections

9 minutes ago
 People's court to give its verdict on Feb 8: Kh As ..

People's court to give its verdict on Feb 8: Kh Asif

9 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman unveils PPP elections manifesto focu ..

Sherry Rehman unveils PPP elections manifesto focusing economy, climate resilien ..

6 minutes ago
 LESCO load-shedding schedule for Sunday

LESCO load-shedding schedule for Sunday

6 minutes ago
 8 shops sealed over illegal commercial use

8 shops sealed over illegal commercial use

6 minutes ago
 Suspect associated with banned outfit remanded CTD ..

Suspect associated with banned outfit remanded CTD's custody

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan