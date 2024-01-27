DPO visits police station to review security situation

District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Saturday visited Police Station Kirri Khasor and reviewed the overall security situation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Saturday visited Police Station Kirri Khasor and reviewed the overall security situation.

The district police chief visited Police station Kirri Khasor where he inspected the security arrangements made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents, said a police spokesman.

The DPO issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at the police station and also check post in the limits of Kirri Khasor Police station and asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their own safety along with ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens. He asked them to keep a close watch on suspicious persons and use all available resources to maintain the law and order situation.