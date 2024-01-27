DPO Visits Police Station To Review Security Situation
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 07:24 PM
District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Saturday visited Police Station Kirri Khasor and reviewed the overall security situation
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Saturday visited Police Station Kirri Khasor and reviewed the overall security situation.
The district police chief visited Police station Kirri Khasor where he inspected the security arrangements made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents, said a police spokesman.
The DPO issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at the police station and also check post in the limits of Kirri Khasor Police station and asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their own safety along with ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens. He asked them to keep a close watch on suspicious persons and use all available resources to maintain the law and order situation.
Recent Stories
DC chaired meeting on preparations for general election
PFA declares 1,100 food workers unfit
Financial inclusion of special people leads to social, economic progress: Presid ..
CTD arrested 11 terrorists from Punjab, including Lahore
Elderly woman's body recovered
Couple injured in gas fire incident
Police holds flag march regarding general elections
People's court to give its verdict on Feb 8: Kh Asif
Sherry Rehman unveils PPP elections manifesto focusing economy, climate resilien ..
LESCO load-shedding schedule for Sunday
8 shops sealed over illegal commercial use
Suspect associated with banned outfit remanded CTD's custody
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chaired meeting on preparations for general election2 minutes ago
-
PFA declares 1,100 food workers unfit2 minutes ago
-
Financial inclusion of special people leads to social, economic progress: President Dr Arif Alvi2 minutes ago
-
CTD arrested 11 terrorists from Punjab, including Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Elderly woman's body recovered4 minutes ago
-
Couple injured in gas fire incident4 minutes ago
-
Police holds flag march regarding general elections9 minutes ago
-
People's court to give its verdict on Feb 8: Kh Asif9 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman unveils PPP elections manifesto focusing economy, climate resilience6 minutes ago
-
LESCO load-shedding schedule for Sunday6 minutes ago
-
8 shops sealed over illegal commercial use6 minutes ago
-
Suspect associated with banned outfit remanded CTD's custody6 minutes ago