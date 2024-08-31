DPO visits police station to review security situation

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood on Saturday visited Yarik Police station and reviewed the overall security situation.

According to the police spokesman, the district police chief visited Yarik Police Station, where he inspected the security arrangements to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents.

The DPO issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at the police station.

He asked the relevant officers and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their safety and ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.