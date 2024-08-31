DPO Visits Police Station To Review Security Situation
Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood on Saturday visited Yarik Police station and reviewed the overall security situation.
According to the police spokesman, the district police chief visited Yarik Police Station, where he inspected the security arrangements to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents.
The DPO issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at the police station.
He asked the relevant officers and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their safety and ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.
Recent Stories
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held to celebrate 67th Malaysian National Day19 seconds ago
-
Police arrested drug pusher10 minutes ago
-
KP government prioritizes law, order: Gandapur10 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrested 5 outlaws10 minutes ago
-
RPO inspects security arrangements for Pak-Bangladesh cricket match10 minutes ago
-
AIG investigation conducts training workshop20 minutes ago
-
2 robbers killed, as many escape after police encounter20 minutes ago
-
Two ice drug smugglers held in DG Khan20 minutes ago
-
Man held for harassing female guard on duty30 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah expresses sorrow over losses in heavy rains, floods30 minutes ago
-
Drug-pusher held with 25kg charas30 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife30 minutes ago