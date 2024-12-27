DPO visits police stations, check posts to review security situation

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada on Friday visited various Police stations and checkposts and reviewed the overall security situation.

According to the police spokesman, the district police chief visited Yarik and Giloti Police Stations and various checkposts. SHOs Sheikh Muhammad Bilal and Bashir Ahmed welcomed them upon their arrival at the police stations.

The DPO inspected the security arrangements made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents.

The DPO issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at the police station.

He also inspected the accommodation and mess of the soldiers and had an introductory meeting with the investigation officers of both police stations.

He asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their safety and ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.