DPO visits procession of Chehlum, inspects security arrangements

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran Monday visited the procession of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in the city area and checked the security arrangements.

The DPO said that arrangements have been completed for providing foolproof security of the processions.

The DPO has said that a peaceful environment will be possible only with the cooperation of license holders, members of peace committee, traders unions, civil society and media representatives.

He said that no negligence will be tolerated in the provision of foolproof security to processions and Majalis. He issued instructions to the officials concerned to keep the security beefed up.