DPO visits PS Daraban, newly constructed check post

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Saturday inspected the Daraban police station and newly constructed check post in the area.

According to a police spokesman, the DPO paid a visit to Daraban police station where he got briefed about security matters by SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan.

The SHO also briefed the visiting district police chief about the construction of a new police check post.

During the visit, the DPO met with the on-duty staff and personnel present in the police station and asked them to keep a close eye on the movement of criminals, suspected and strange persons in view of the prevailing situation in the country.

He also directed them to ensure the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets for their own safety.

He asked them to be vigilant all the time to ensure their own and the public's safety.