DPO Visits PS Sadar, Police Line And Protection Centre

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 03:00 PM

DPO visits PS Sadar, Police Line and Protection Centre

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :DPO Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan visited Police Station Sadar, Police Line, and Protection Center here on Tuesday.

He reviewed the ongoing upgradation works at Sadar Attock police station and issued instructions.

The DPO inspected the painting work in the police line mosque and the modern anti-riot equipments in the miscellaneous store. He also checked the quality and visited the Protection Center and reviewed the facilities provided by the police to the public in the Protection Center and issued orders in this regard.

The DPO said that public service was our first duty which Attock Police is doing well.

