DPO Visits Residence Of Martyred Cop
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 09:40 PM
LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer Lakki Marwat Taimoor Khan visited the house of martyred policeman Waqar Ahmed in Nawar Khel village and condoled with his family.
The DPO recited Fatiha and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyr.
A police constable was martyred when unknown armed men fired at him in Lakki Marwat district on Wednesday.
The DPO during his visit assured the family members that the killers of Waqar Ahmed would be traced and brought to justice as soon as possible.
On this occasion, DPO assured his family members of continued support and said that when these defenders of the nation sacrifice their lives for their soil and people, they are not dead, they are alive, and their services are always remembered by living nations.
Recent Stories
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Moonshine liquor claims life of young man12 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar grieved over demise of Ihtesham Yusuf's mother12 minutes ago
-
Chinese Ambassador, delegation visits KU21 minutes ago
-
KMC observes Defence Day21 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits residence of Shaheed Lt. Abdul Moeed22 minutes ago
-
Defense Day celebrated at University of Sindh22 minutes ago
-
Delegation of scholars calls on Mohsin Naqvi, Chaudhry Salik Hussain22 minutes ago
-
CDA opens doors to unsolicited proposals for Islamabad's infrastructure development22 minutes ago
-
RWMC organizes walk to mark Defence Day22 minutes ago
-
Gov’t launches orientation program for workers going abroad: Salik22 minutes ago
-
Secy visits Faisalabad Food Authority Lab32 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yaseen pays tribute to Pak Armed Forces32 minutes ago