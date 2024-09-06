DPO visits residence of martyred cop

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer Lakki Marwat Taimoor Khan visited the house of martyred policeman Waqar Ahmed in Nawar Khel village and condoled with his family.

The DPO recited Fatiha and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyr.

A police constable was martyred when unknown armed men fired at him in Lakki Marwat district on Wednesday.

The DPO during his visit assured the family members that the killers of Waqar Ahmed would be traced and brought to justice as soon as possible.

On this occasion, DPO assured his family members of continued support and said that when these defenders of the nation sacrifice their lives for their soil and people, they are not dead, they are alive, and their services are always remembered by living nations.