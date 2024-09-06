Open Menu

DPO Visits Residence Of Martyred Cop

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 09:40 PM

DPO visits residence of martyred cop

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer Lakki Marwat Taimoor Khan visited the house of martyred policeman Waqar Ahmed in Nawar Khel village and condoled with his family.

The DPO recited Fatiha and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyr.

A police constable was martyred when unknown armed men fired at him in Lakki Marwat district on Wednesday.

The DPO during his visit assured the family members that the killers of Waqar Ahmed would be traced and brought to justice as soon as possible.

On this occasion, DPO assured his family members of continued support and said that when these defenders of the nation sacrifice their lives for their soil and people, they are not dead, they are alive, and their services are always remembered by living nations.

Related Topics

Dead Police Visit Lakki Marwat Family

Recent Stories

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

4 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

4 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

6 hours ago
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

8 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

9 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

9 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

10 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan