DPO visits Safe Life Thalassemia Centre

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) District Police Officer Sargodha Asad Ejaz Malhi on Wednesday visited the Safe Life Thalassemia Centre and met child patients there.

He also took a detailed review of various departments of the centre and cut a cake with the children and gave them gifts.

Director Safe Life Thalassemia Centre Dr Tanveer Sulheri and others were also present.

Talking to APP, the DPO said the May 8 was observed as the World Thalassemia Day across globe. He also distributed shields among the members performing welfare services in the institution to secure lives of children suffering from Thalassemia.