DPO Visits SCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2022 | 02:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Zeeshan Raza Saturday visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) for the meeting with President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar.

Senior Vice President SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi and Vice President SCCI Qasim Malik were also present during the meeting.

President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar shared progress on the project of Sialkot Safe City with DPO.

He informed that Punjab government had assured that the project would be approved in next financial budget.

The president suggested the DPO that the police facilitation desk for chamber members should be established at SCCI for character certificates and submission of police-related complaints.

The SCCI president highlighted the important issues of traffic blockage in the City and requested the DPO to play his role in improving the Traffic Management System.

Later, the DPO visited the Driving License Office, established in SCCI for the facilitation of members and assured that the office would be operational soon.

