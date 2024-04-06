Open Menu

DPO Visits SCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here today.

DSP Rana Muhammad Jameel and Security Incharge Inspector Hafiz Muhammad Saeed were also with him. President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Wahub Jahangir and Vice President SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh welcomed the distinguished guests. During the meeting held here at the SCCI, there was a discussion about character-wise screening of the employees working in the factories of Sialkot.

DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal said that our aim is character-wise screening of the employees working in the factories so that action against the criminal elements can be improved.

He said that employees working in the factories who have come here from other cities will also checked whether they are not involved in any crime in their native area.

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik agreed with DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal and said, "This is a good practice and we should conduct character wise screening of the employees working in our factories."

