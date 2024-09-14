DPO Visits SCCI
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2024 | 07:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce And Industry (SCCI).
SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahub Jahangir and Vice President (VP) Amer Majeed Sheikh welcomed him.
During an important meeting held at the President office, law and order and matters affecting the business community and strengthening coordination between the police and the chamber were discussed.
