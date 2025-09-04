Open Menu

DPO Visits Security Personnel Injured In FC Line Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 07:10 PM

DPO visits security personnel injured in FC line attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) of Bannu, Saleem Abbas Kulachi, Thursday visited the courageous security personnel who were injured during the recent terrorist attack and subsequent clearance operation at the Frontier Corps (FC) Line in Bannu.

During his visit to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), DPO Kulachi personally met with the injured officers and soldiers, inquiring in detail about their health and the medical care they were receiving.He paid rich tribute to their unwavering bravery and valour in the face of terror.

"The entire nation is proud of its gallant sons like you, who do not hesitate to sacrifice their lives for the safety and security of the public," the DPO stated while speaking to the personnel.

He hailed their commitment as a testament to the resilience of the country's security apparatus.

On this occasion, DPO Saleem Abbas Kulachi issued strict directives to the attending doctors and medical staff to ensure the injured heroes receive the best possible treatment and care. He emphasized that no effort should be spared in their recovery.

He further resolved that such cowardly acts of terrorism are futile attempts to dent the high morale of the nation's security forces. "These nefarious designs of the enemies will be defeated," he asserted. "Our forces are determined and united, and we will collectively eradicate the menace of terrorism from our soil."

