DPO Visits Shah Nikdur Police Station
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 10:56 PM
District Police Officer Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi on Friday visited Shah Nikdur police station and checked the record room, attendance register besides reviewing the cleanliness situation there
He also checked lock-up, interacted with detainees and inquired about basic facilities for them.
SHO Nasir Shah briefed the DPO in details.
DPO said that Shah Nikdur police station is a boundary line between Jhang and Sargodha and is the last police station of Sargodha therefore special arrangements regarding security and protection of masses should be ensured at all costs.
He inquired from SHO about the development of four murder cases in Shah Nikdur.
