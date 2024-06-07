Open Menu

DPO Visits Shah Nikdur Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 10:56 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) District Police Officer Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi on Friday visited Shah Nikdur police station and checked the record room, attendance register besides reviewing the cleanliness situation there.

He also checked lock-up, interacted with detainees and inquired about basic facilities for them.

SHO Nasir Shah briefed the DPO in details.

DPO said that Shah Nikdur police station is a boundary line between Jhang and Sargodha and is the last police station of Sargodha therefore special arrangements regarding security and protection of masses should be ensured at all costs.

He inquired from SHO about the development of four murder cases in Shah Nikdur.

