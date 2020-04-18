UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO Visits The Quarantine Centers Set Up In Sargodha:

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 07:25 PM

DPO visits the quarantine centers set up in Sargodha:

District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Faisel Gulzar here on Saturday visited the Quarntine centers and reviewed the security arrangements of the centers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Faisel Gulzar here on Saturday visited the Quarntine centers and reviewed the security arrangements of the centers.

DPO Faisel Gulzar said Punjab Police was ensuring full-fledged security regarding quarantine and health centers established across the district for pandemic and in this regard civil administration was being fully supported.

He said Police Officers and Officials had been strictly directed to take stern preventive measures of coronavirus so that police force may be protected from the virus.

On the occasion Incharge Security Qaiser Abbas briefed about the law and order arrangements in this regard.

DPO said that protection of police in such circumstances is our top priority so that force with the help of their fitness and health may serve public and protect their lives and properties in such crucial time.

ASP City Ahmed Shah and DSP Sadder Akhter Ali Vaince were also present.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Law And Order Sargodha May From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Amid market halt; bulls gain 798 points, index rea ..

38 minutes ago

AJK govt, ulema working hand in hand to prevent CO ..

42 minutes ago

Mahira Khan says she is in love with someone

51 minutes ago

SEDD launches &#039;20&#039; digital services with ..

60 minutes ago

President announces 20-point consensus guidelines ..

4 minutes ago

Kuwait reports one new coronavirus death, 93 infec ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.