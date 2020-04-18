DPO visits the quarantine centers set up in Sargodha:

District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Faisel Gulzar here on Saturday visited the Quarntine centers and reviewed the security arrangements of the centers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Faisel Gulzar here on Saturday visited the Quarntine centers and reviewed the security arrangements of the centers.

DPO Faisel Gulzar said Punjab Police was ensuring full-fledged security regarding quarantine and health centers established across the district for pandemic and in this regard civil administration was being fully supported.

He said Police Officers and Officials had been strictly directed to take stern preventive measures of coronavirus so that police force may be protected from the virus.

On the occasion Incharge Security Qaiser Abbas briefed about the law and order arrangements in this regard.

DPO said that protection of police in such circumstances is our top priority so that force with the help of their fitness and health may serve public and protect their lives and properties in such crucial time.

ASP City Ahmed Shah and DSP Sadder Akhter Ali Vaince were also present.