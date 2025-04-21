Open Menu

DPO Visits To Police Stations, Service Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 09:38 PM



District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Dr. Mustansar Atta Bajwa paid surprise visits to Police Station Karianwala, City Police Station, Sadar Police Station Jalalpur Jattan, and Khidmat Markaz Jalalpur Jattan

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Dr. Mustansar Atta Bajwa paid surprise visits to Police Station Karianwala, City Police Station, Sadar Police Station Jalalpur Jattan, and Khidmat Markaz Jalalpur Jattan.

During the visits, the DPO inspected official records, reviewed the attendance of police personnel, and evaluated the quality of front desk services. He stressed the need for professionalism, a prompt response to public grievances, and higher service standards.

The DPO instructed officers to maintain transparency, uphold discipline, and enhance citizen facilitation through effective policing.

