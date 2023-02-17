DPO visits traffic facilitation center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO), Sargodha, Muhammad Faisal Kamran visited traffic facilitation center here on Friday.

He listened to the issues of the citizens who were present in the center and directed concerned officials to resolve their problems at earliest.

DPO said that police should work with devotion and determination after providing citizens best facilities.