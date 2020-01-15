DPO visits traffic wardens headquarters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan visited Traffic Warden Police Headquarter office here on Wednesday and issued directives to check substandard CNG slanders

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan visited Traffic Warden Police Headquarter office here on Wednesday and issued directives to check substandard CNG slanders.

The DPO asked the DSP and Incharge traffic warden to take notice against the vehicles using substandard cylinders as it is dangerous and save the precious lives.

The DPO also directed the other police officials to play their effective role in elimination of crimes in district. He asked the residents to support police for elimination of crimes and other illegal activities.