DPO visits various 'Thalas', processions' routes to check security arrangements

District Police Officer (DPO) Najamul Hasnain Liaquat on Saturday has visited various 'Thalas' in the city and routes of the mourning processions held in Parowa circle on the occasion of the seventh Muharram

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Najamul Hasnain Liaquat on Saturday has visited various 'Thalas' in the city and routes of the mourning processions held in Parowa circle on the occasion of the seventh Muharram.

The DPO was briefed about the security arrangements made regarding the procession.

Moreover, the DPO also met with the mourners and informed them about the security arrangements made by the Dera police regarding Muharram.

He assured them that the Police was always trying to protect the lives and property of the people and all resources were being used to maintain law and order.

The district police chief also visited the established police mess and briefed about the food being provided to the police personnel and the mess menu. He appreciated DSP Headquarters Asghar Ali Shah and the Mess administration for providing quality food to the police personnel.