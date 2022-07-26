DPO wants Khidmat Centers to improve performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadit Nisar has urged Police Khidmat Centers to improve performance by following the vision of the Punjab government.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, he issued guidelines for Police Khidmat Centers functioning across the district.

The DPO said that according to the public service policy issued by the Inspector General Police, Punjab and Additional Inspector General Police for South Punjab, Police Khidmat Centers should further improve their performance.

He also urged the management of Police Khidmat Centers to bring improvement in security and cleanliness at the centers.