DPO warns action against one wheelers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur, Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf has warned that strict action would be taken against the motorcyclists found involved in one wheeling.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, DPO said that Independence Day was celebrated with fully enthusiasm.

He said that heavy contingents of police had been deployed on roads to maintain peace and order on Independence Day.

He said that wall chalking, controversial literature and provocative speeches were banned. He said that the police would take immediate action against those found involved in one wheeling.

He said that in case of emergency on Independence Day, people could contact police 062-9250363 and 062-9255109.