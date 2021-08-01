UrduPoint.com

DPO Warns Action Over Spreading Hate Literature

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 01:10 PM

DPO warns action over spreading hate literature

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :District Polic Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran has warned of stern action if someone found indulged in wall chalking and spreading hate literature during Moharram-ul-Haram.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said, following the directions of Inspector General Police, Punjab, Bahawalpur police have been issued instructions to take immediate action if someone found indulged in wall chalking and spreading hatred literature.

"The DPO Bahawalpur directed all circle officers, SDPOs and SHOs to review arrangements for security to be provided during Moharram-ul-Haram", he said.

He further instructed them to control wall chalking, spread of sectarian and hatred literature and hate speeches within their respective areas.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Bahawalpur Circle All

Recent Stories

India observes 1st August as &#039;Muslim Women&#0 ..

India observes 1st August as &#039;Muslim Women&#039;s Rights Day&#039;

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 197.33 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 197.33 million

3 hours ago
 China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta clust ..

China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta cluster expands

3 hours ago
 Local Press: Girls&#039; education is a priority f ..

Local Press: Girls&#039; education is a priority for the UAE

3 hours ago
 Latest Gold Rate for Aug 1, 2021 in Pakistan

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 1, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.