DPO warns action over spreading hate literature

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :District Polic Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran has warned of stern action if someone found indulged in wall chalking and spreading hate literature during Moharram-ul-Haram.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said, following the directions of Inspector General Police, Punjab, Bahawalpur police have been issued instructions to take immediate action if someone found indulged in wall chalking and spreading hatred literature.

"The DPO Bahawalpur directed all circle officers, SDPOs and SHOs to review arrangements for security to be provided during Moharram-ul-Haram", he said.

He further instructed them to control wall chalking, spread of sectarian and hatred literature and hate speeches within their respective areas.