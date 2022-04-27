DPO warns against aerial firing, fireworks

District Police Office (DPO) Dera, Najam-ul-Hasnain has warned of taking strict action against aerial firing and said that the district administration has imposed ban on aerial firing and fireworks in the limits of the district to save precious lives

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) ::District Police Office (DPO) Dera, Najam-ul-Hasnain has warned of taking strict action against aerial firing and said that the district administration has imposed ban on aerial firing and fireworks in the limits of the district to save precious lives.

Talking to media, he said that people should avoid indulging in this illegal habit that has claimed many precious lives in past.

He said that ban on aerial firing has been imposed keeping in view its perilous effects and added that any found guilty of flouting the ban would be dealt accordingly.

The DPO directed police to be vigilant and put efforts to stop aerial firing and fireworks. He said that police had also finalized a plan to ensure safety of worshipers on Eid-ul-Fitar prayers.

Praising services of police force, he said that jawans and officers are working on front line in war against militancy and are fully prepare to avert any untoward incident.